April 28Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 200 percent, or to be 19.2 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 9.6 million yuan

* Says increased gross margin and decreased financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7KEKTi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)