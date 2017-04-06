April 6 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says board plans to issue up to 9 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) debt financing instruments

* Says company owner Huang Wei has bought 150 million shares in the company, equivalent to 1.7 percent of total issued share capital between March 9 and 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oMsj6T; bit.ly/2p4ISdi

($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi)