BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 8Xinhua Holdings Ltd
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
* Says unit could hold additional 23 percent stake in Acticate if options exercised and unit has rights to buy new shares of Activate after the transfer
* Says previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 12, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GIymev
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company