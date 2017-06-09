June 8Xinhua Holdings Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options

* Says unit could hold additional 23 percent stake in Acticate if options exercised and unit has rights to buy new shares of Activate after the transfer

* Says previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 12, 2016

