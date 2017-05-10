May 10 Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd

* Wenchuan Logistics, unit of company, entered into investment agreement with Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang

* Deal to jointly establish winshare blogis company

* Under agreement wenchuan logistics agreed to contribute approximately RMB45 million in total

* Wenchuan Logistics, Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang will hold 45%, 40% and 15% equity interest in winshare blogis co respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: