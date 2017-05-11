May 11 Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd :

* Voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Transfer Of 34% Equity Interest In Chengdu Xin Hui Industrial Co., Ltd.

* Entered into an equity transfer agreement with Zhongtian Chengtou

* Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, company will no longer own any interest in Chengdu Xinhui

* Target interest will be transferred to Zhongtian Chengtou at a transfer consideration of RMB141.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: