June 15Xinhuanet Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute one new share for every share as stock dividends for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 21

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.5 new shares for every share

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2c3Oxo

