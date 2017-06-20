June 20 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.015 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9TVppi

