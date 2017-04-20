April 20Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.40 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* Its wholly owned subsidiary will use 1.3 million yuan to buy 15 percent stake in a Xinjiang information tech unit and will hold 100 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2l4hXs

