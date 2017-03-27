March 27 Xinjiang Tianrun Dairy Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 42 million yuan to set up a dairy-farming JV in Xinjiang with partner

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and engaged in cow breeding and milk business

* Says it will hold 70 percent stake in the JV after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tzn1kM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)