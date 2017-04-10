April 10 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 15.5 million yuan to 19.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 13 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are larger investment of infrastructure construction and continuing low milk price of cosmetic industry as well as increased promotion expense for new products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x7eKrp

