April 17 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of spunlace products and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wn5nYW

