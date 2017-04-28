April 27Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 36.4 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.0 million yuan

* Says increased demand and steady growth of automobile steel wheels business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UPJCcP

