BRIEF-Xinming China announces termination of acquisition of Mainland Securities

July 26 (Reuters) - Xinming China Holdings Ltd:

* Termination of acquisition of the entire equity interest in Mainland Securities

* Due to disputes on certain warranties given by Loong , company and Loong agreed to terminate acquisition contemplated under share purchase agreement

* Loong will return approximately 80% of deposit to co and both parties will not make any claim in respect of share purchase agreement

* Considers that termination of acquisition has no material adverse impact on existing business, operation or financial position of co