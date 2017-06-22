UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 22 XINTELA AB:
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
* PROJECT HAS BEEN GRANTED 48 MSEK IN FINANCING AND WILL HAVE A DURATION OF SIX YEARS
* THE INITIATIVE TO ESTABLISH A RESEARCH CENTER IS INCLUDED IN AN EIGHT-YEAR RESEARCH PROGRAM FOR BIOLOGICS TOTALING 320 MILLION SEK
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
* Petiq inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on nasdaq under the symbol “PETQ”