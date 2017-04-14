April 14Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 379.8 percent to 401.1 percent, or to be 45 million yuan to 47 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.4 million yuan)

* Says increased gross profit of viscose staple fiber and increased sales of polyurethane products as main reasons for the forecast

