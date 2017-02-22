BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Xior Student Housing NV:
* Proposed gross dividend of 1.15 euros ($1.21) per share instead of 1.13 euros per share, as predetermined
* FY net rental income 10.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 5.0 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Nav per share at Dec. 31 24.97 euros versus 23.42 euros year ago
* Occupancy rate remained stable at 97.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14