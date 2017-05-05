May 5 Xior Student Housing NV:
* Xior confirms its objectifs for 2017: confirmation of the
envisaged EPRA earnings of EUR 1.40 per share and associated
gross dividend of EUR 1.20
* Q1 net result increased to EUR 3.5 million, up by 65%
compared with Q1 2016
* Q1 EPRA earnings per share double as compared to Q1 2016
* Q1 EPRA earnings of eur 0.15 per share – EUR 0.25 per
share after correction for IFRIC 21
* Q1 net rental income EUR 3.5 million versus EUR 2.1
million year ago
* Net result (IFRS) for Q1 2017 of EUR 2.5 million
* Q1 occupancy rate of 97.1% as compared to 97.4% per 31
December 2016
* In Q1 the property portfolio has risen to EUR 289 million,
which is equivalent to an increase of more than 8.6% compared to
31 December 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2pMjBWY
