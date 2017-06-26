GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies, weak dollar lifts oil; stocks slip
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
June 26 Xl Group Ltd
* Xlit ltd. Announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers; also announces amendment of price determination date for 2045 notes offer
* Xl group ltd - xl-cayman also announced that it is amending price determination date with respect to 2045 notes offer
* Xl group ltd - price determination date for 2045 notes offer has been changed from july 6, 2017 to june 30, 2017
* Xl group ltd - wholly-owned subsidiary, xlit ltd. Is waiving financing condition with respect to its previously announced tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday made a passionate defense against a corruption charge leveled at him by the public prosecutor, calling it a "fiction" that was an attack on his government and the entire nation.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.