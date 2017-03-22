UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
March 22 Xoma Corp
* Xoma announces full repayment of hercules technology growth capital debt obligation
* Xoma corp - fully prepaid outstanding balance of approximately $6.5 million under company's term loan with hercules technology growth capital, inc.
* Xoma corp - funded this extinguishment using, in part, proceeds of approximately $25 million equity offering to biotechnology value fund, l.p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.