BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Xoma Corp
* Xoma announces positive results from its phase 2 proof-of-concept study of prolactin inhibition
* Xoma Corp says has achieved positive phase 2 proof-of-concept results for x213 in physiological hyperprolactinemia
* Xoma Corp - while study was not intended, or powered to show statistical significance, it demonstrated that X213 was safe and well tolerated
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group