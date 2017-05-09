BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Xoma Corp
* Xoma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus $4.0 million
* Q1 basic and diluted net loss per share available to common shareholders of $2.37
* Qtrly loss per share $2.37
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016