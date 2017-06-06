BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Xox Bhd
* Clarifies that both Water Beaute World and WBW Global Sdn Bhd do not hold any XOX shares
* Datuk Chai Woon Chet, managing director of XOX confirmed that he is not in any way associated or involved with Water Beaute World and WBW Global
* Refers to article published by the Edge Malaysia Source (bit.ly/2scn1WO) Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.