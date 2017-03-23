PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 Xpel Technologies Corp:
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
* Under terms of settlement, Xpel will acquire a license to united states patent no. 8,765,263
* 3M and Xpel have agreed to dismiss lawsuit "without prejudice"
* The patent infringement lawsuit was filed by 3M Company and 3M innovative properties company on December 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister