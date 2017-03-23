March 23 Xpel Technologies Corp:

* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit

* Under terms of settlement, Xpel will acquire a license to united states patent no. 8,765,263

* 3M and Xpel have agreed to dismiss lawsuit "without prejudice"

* The patent infringement lawsuit was filed by 3M Company and 3M innovative properties company on December 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: