BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Xplore Technologies Corp
* Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
* Company will also move its commercial banking relationships to Bank Of America
* New line of credit is currently undrawn
* Facility replaces Xplore's existing $15 million lending facility, also undrawn at present, provided by Square 1 Bank
* Facility includes features which assess certain inventory holdings as well as accounts receivable, providing "greater " flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities