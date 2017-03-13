BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 13 XPO Logistics Inc
* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing
* Outstanding $1.48 billion principal amount of term loans under term loan credit agreement replaced with $1.49 billion of new term loans
* Proceeds from new term loans were used primarily to refinance existing term loans
* Interest rate margin applicable to new term loans was reduced from 2.25% to 1.25%, in case of base rate loans
* Reduction of xpo's cash interest expense in respect of loans outstanding under term loan credit agreement of about $15 million per year
* New term loans will mature on October 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.