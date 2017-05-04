May 4 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
* Xtant Medical Holdings - effective April 30, 2017, unit of
co entered into thirteenth amendment to amended and restated
credit agreement - SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - prior amendments deferred
bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter
ended on Dec 31, 2016 until April 30, 2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings - amendment further defers
bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter
ended on Dec 31, 2016 until May 31,2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - amendment also defers
bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter
ended on March 31, 2017 until May 31, 2017
