GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc- on April 21 co, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
* Xtant Medical- pursuant to agreement, SVB agreed to forbear from exercising rights, remedies under loan, security agreement, dated may 25, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2oXAcsa) Further company coverage:
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.