BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Xtreme Drilling Corp -
* Announces additional strategic initiatives to deliver value to shareholders and increase competitiveness in us resource plays
* Intention to explore strategic options with respect to eight shallower capacity AC electric XDR 200 and 300 drilling rigs
* By end of 2017 xtreme will have 13 rigs that fit this category, ten XDR 500 and three 850XE rigs
* Commencement of substantial issuer bid to purchase Xtreme common shares
* Intends to undertake substantial issuer bid to purchase up to aggregate of $25 million in xtreme shares through a Dutch auction tender process
* Board of directors has appointed an independent committee of directors to set price and details around proposed issuer bid
* Company will continue to operate existing three rig XDR 200 operation in Canada while strategic options are evaluated
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - "Company is reviewing international opportunities to deploy rigs alongside potential for an outright sale"
* Xtreme anticipates an additional rig to be contracted in q2 for a q4 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argan Inc says independent directors and compensation committee urge stockholders to vote for say on pay proposal - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).