BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Xtreme Drilling Corp-
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - Xtreme recently finalized 18-month term contracts for remaining two 850XE drilling rigs
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - for Q2 of 2017, total utilization for available 18-rig fleet was 42%, compared with a utilization rate of 36% for prior quarter
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - it is anticipated these two rigs will commence operations in mid- and late-q4 of 2017, respectively
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016