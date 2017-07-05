July 5 Xtreme Drilling Corp-

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - Xtreme recently finalized 18-month term contracts for remaining two 850XE drilling rigs

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - ‍for Q2 of 2017, total utilization for available 18-rig fleet was 42%, compared with a utilization rate of 36% for prior quarter​

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - it is anticipated these two rigs will commence operations in mid- and late-q4 of 2017, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: