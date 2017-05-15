BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Xurpas Inc:
* Reported a 51% year-on-year increase in net income at 103.24 million pesos for the first three months of 2017
* Total revenues surged by 115% to 752.08 million pesos in 1q2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt