BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
April 4 Xylem Inc:
* Xylem increases its 2020 financial targets and reaffirms its strategy to reflect accelerated growth driven by acquisitions
* Xylem Inc - also reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance
* Xylem Inc - Xylem now projects to generate organic revenue growth of four to six percent through 2020
* Xylem Inc - company expects to achieve 400 to 500 basis points of operating margin expansion by 2020
* Xylem Inc says it will combine its analytics, sensus and visenti businesses, effective Q2 2017
* Xylem Inc says Xylem's water infrastructure segment will no longer include results of its analytics business
* Xylem Inc - anticipates delivering adjusted core earnings per share growth in mid-teen range by 2020
* Xylem Inc says continues to project full-year 2017 adjusted operating margin to be in range of 13.2 to 13.7 percent
* Xylem Inc - adjusted core earnings per share growth with impact of capital deployment is projected to be in high teens by 2020
* Xylem Inc - due to combining of businesses, company will report financial and operational results from combined businesses as one segment
* Xylem Inc - applied water segment remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income