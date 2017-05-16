BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock
* Yahoo - to purchase for cash up to $3 billion shares at prices equal to "Alibaba vwap" multiplied by multiples specified by tendering stockholders between 0.370 to 0.420
* Yahoo - tender offer will expire on June 13, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., New York City time
* Yahoo - purpose of tender offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of stockholders that will be forced to sell their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019