June 13 Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo completes sale of operating business; company to be
re-named Altaba and register as investment company
* Company's common stock will continue to trade on nasdaq
global select market under ticker symbol "YHOO" through June 16,
2017
* Beginning on June 19, 2017, shares of common stock of
altaba Inc. will begin trading under ticker symbol "AABA"
* Upon deal closing, Thomas J. Mcinerney became co's Chief
Executive Officer, Alexi A. Wellman became its Chief Financial
and Accounting Officer
* Upon deal closing, David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard
Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Jeffrey Smith, Maynard Webb Jr.
resigned from board
