BRIEF-Tivo appoints Arvin Patel executive VP and chief intellectual property officer
* Appointment of Arvin Patel to position of executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer effective in Q3
March 24 Nikkei:
* Yahoo japan is investing 500 million yen in SB drive and participating in Softbank Group unit's autonomous-bus project-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2nsJkEN) Further company coverage:
* PARTNERS WITH STCC , LAGARDÈRE AND STORYFIRE TO PROVIDE LIVE OTT STREAMING FORMAT FOR STCC BASED ON SYE
* ZETADISPLAY: PRONTOTV HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 5 MILLION