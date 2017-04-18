April 18 Yahoo! Inc-

* Yahoo reports first quarter 2017 results

* Yahoo - company anticipates verizon deal closing to occur in june 2017

* Yahoo - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Yahoo qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 12 percent compared to Q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly price-per-click increased 10 percent compared to q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly number of ads sold increased 2 percent compared to q1 of 2016

* Yahoo qtrly price-per-ad remained same as q1 of 2016

* Yahoo - qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Yahoo - qtrly gaap revenue $1,327 million versus $1,087 million

* Yahoo - for q1 of 2017, change in revenue presentation contributed $304 million to each of gaap revenue and cost of revenue - tac

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yahoo - qtrly cost of revenue -tac $494 million versus $228 million

* Yahoo - incurred security incidents costs of $11.3 million in q1