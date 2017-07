July 18 (Reuters) - Yamada Consulting Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to establish an investment limited liability partnership with Japan Post Bank Co Ltd, Toho Bank Ltd , and Fukushima-based unit of Toho Bank Ltd, on Aug. 1

* Says investment amount of 500 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/keXCTT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)