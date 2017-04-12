April 12 Yamada Denki Co Ltd:

* Says it will fully acquire Best Denki Co Ltd through stock swap effective July 1

* For the stock swap, one share of Best Denki's stoke will be exchanged for 0.28 shares of Yamada Denki's stoke

* 22,835,807 shares of Best Denki's stock will be exchanged

* Best Denki will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange effective June 28 (last trading date will be June 27)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FM8BFK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)