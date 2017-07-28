BRIEF-Yamada Denki's first-quarter group pretax profit apparently grew by roughly 20 pct - Nikkei‍​

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yamada Denki's first-quarter group pretax profit apparently grew by roughly 20% on the year - Nikkei‍​

* Yamada Denki Co Ltd's sales apparently edged up to around 365 billion yen for the April-June period - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki Co Ltd probably will maintain its guidance for the year ending in March - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki's pretax profit likely topped 7 billion yen for the April-June period - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uJNN7K) Further company coverage: