May 15 Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc:

* Says it has adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $10.45 per share, from $10.50 per share

* Says it has adjusted the conversion price for 2020 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.44 per share, from $13.48 per share

* Effective date April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZyoD4w

(Beijing Headline News)