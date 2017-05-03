May 3 Yamana Gold Inc
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million
versus $400.9 million
* Qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized gold price per
ounce $1,220 versus. $1,189
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized copper price per
pound $2.57 versus. $2.25
* Yamana Gold Inc says company reiterates its cost guidance
for 2017
* Says company is increasing its annual production guidance
to 940,000 ounces of gold after a strong first quarter
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized silver price per
ounce $17.29 versus. $14.94
* Says 2017 silver production is expected to increase more
significantly, in percentage terms, than gold production
* Says 2017 copper production, all of which is from chapada,
is expected to remain constant throughout the guidance period
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total gold produced, attributable to
the company, 257,533 ounces versus. 283,758 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total silver produced 1,079,108 ounces
versus. 1,802,029 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total copper production 26.5 million
pounds versus. 25.9 million pounds last year
* Yamana Gold - co expects to generate significant increases
in cash flow and free cash flow beginning in 2018
Source: (bit.ly/2pIYxTp)
