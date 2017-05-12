BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd:
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
* Says it has also named Mitsuyoshi Seki as the new President of the bank, to replace Nakaba Shindo
* Effective date June 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q8lUBo
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q8lUBo
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: