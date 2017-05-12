May 12 Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd:

* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa

* Says it has also named Mitsuyoshi Seki as the new President of the bank, to replace Nakaba Shindo

* Effective date June 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q8lUBo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)