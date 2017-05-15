BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
May 15Yamano Holdings Corp
* Says it will fully acquire a 72.9 percent-owned subsidiary, which is engaged in management of beauty salons in Tokyo, Japan
* Says acquisition on May 22
* Says it will merge with the subsidiary after the acquisition
* Says merger effective date on Oct. 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z9Q9Kr
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum