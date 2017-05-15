May 15Yamano Holdings Corp

* Says it will fully acquire a 72.9 percent-owned subsidiary, which is engaged in management of beauty salons in Tokyo, Japan

* Says acquisition on May 22

* Says it will merge with the subsidiary after the acquisition

* Says merger effective date on Oct. 1

* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z9Q9Kr

