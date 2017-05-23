May 23 Yamano Holdings Corp

* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd signs a business and capital alliance agreement with RIZAP GROUP on May 23

* Says two entities will cooperate on overseas market development, EC business and new product development, sales system management

* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will issue 35 million shares at the price of 55 yen, for 1.93 billion yen in total, to RIZAP GROUP

* Payment date on June 28

* Says RIZAP GROUP will increase voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd to 62.3 percent, from 0 percent

* Says its voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will be decreased to 19.8 percent, from 52.4 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Jta3M3; goo.gl/ia86Fh

