BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 16 Yamashita Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1
* Says co plans to set up a firm in Fukushima which will be the wholly-owning parent company, on Dec. 1
* One share of co's stock will be exchanged with one share of new holding company and 2,553,000 shares will be exchanged
* Co will be delisted from TSE on Nov. 28 and new holding company will be listed on TSE on Dec. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q1b5LF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
* PLACED 2,680,413 NEW SHARES AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 4.85, TOTALLING EUR 13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION PLANNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PROCEEDS FROM DIRECTED ISSUE TO BE ABOUT SEK 17.3 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)