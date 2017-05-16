May 16 Yamashita Medical Instruments Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to restructure into holding company structure, effective on Dec. 1

* Says co plans to set up a firm in Fukushima which will be the wholly-owning parent company, on Dec. 1

* One share of co's stock will be exchanged with one share of new holding company and 2,553,000 shares will be exchanged

* Co will be delisted from TSE on Nov. 28 and new holding company will be listed on TSE on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q1b5LF

