April 13 Nikkei:

* Yamato Holdings is expected to report that operating profit fell by half to just over 30 billion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei

* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's sales look to have risen 3 percent to about 1.46 trillion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei