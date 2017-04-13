GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
April 13 Nikkei:
* Yamato Holdings is expected to report that operating profit fell by half to just over 30 billion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's sales look to have risen 3 percent to about 1.46 trillion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2nJwKlM) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .