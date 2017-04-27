April 27 Yandex Nv:

* Yandex announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenues of RUB 20.7 billion ($366.3 million), up 25% compared with Q1 2016

* Yandex - qtrly net income of RUB 0.8 billion down 23% compared with Q1 2016

* Yandex - qtrly adjusted net income of rub 3.7 billion up 18% compared with Q1 2016

* Yandex - increasing revenue guidance, and currently expect ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 17% to 20% for full year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view rub 9.23, revenue view rub 19.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S