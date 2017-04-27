BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Yandex Nv:
* Yandex announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly revenues of RUB 20.7 billion ($366.3 million), up 25% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - qtrly net income of RUB 0.8 billion down 23% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - qtrly adjusted net income of rub 3.7 billion up 18% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - increasing revenue guidance, and currently expect ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 17% to 20% for full year 2017
* Yandex- currently expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 17% to 20% for full year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view rub 9.23, revenue view rub 19.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing