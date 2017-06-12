June 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd:

* Yangarra provides operations update

* Yangarra Resources Ltd says company's board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital budget of $70 million

* Yangarra Resources - revised capital budget projects drilling additional 12 extended reach horizontal cardium wells, 2017 production of 5,500 - 6,000 boe/d

* Yangarra Resources Ltd says company expects year-end 2017 net debt of $77.5 - $82.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: