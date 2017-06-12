BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
June 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd:
* Yangarra provides operations update
* Yangarra Resources Ltd says company's board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital budget of $70 million
* Yangarra Resources Ltd says board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital budget of $70 million
* Yangarra Resources - revised capital budget projects drilling additional 12 extended reach horizontal cardium wells, 2017 production of 5,500 - 6,000 boe/d
* Yangarra Resources Ltd says company expects year-end 2017 net debt of $77.5 - $82.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing