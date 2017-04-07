UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Yanghao International Ltd:
* Announces rights issue to raise about $1.38m and acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane
* Asx alert-announcement of rights issue-yhl.ax
* Co to raise approximately $1.38m before expenses
* Acquisition will be funded in part by rights issue and in part by bank debt
* Rights issue of approximately 69 million ordinary shares (new shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per new share
* Price of acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane is $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources