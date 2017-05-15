BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings contemplates acquisition of controlling interest in co in insurance sector
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
May 15 Yanlord Land Group Ltd
* Yanlord's recognised revenue in 1Q 2017 rose 121.5% to RMB6.321 billion from RMB2.853 billion in 1Q 2016
* Profit attributable to owners of company rose 259.1% to RMB934.1 million in 1Q 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)