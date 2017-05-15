May 15 Yanlord Land Group Ltd

* Yanlord's recognised revenue in 1Q 2017 rose 121.5% to RMB6.321 billion from RMB2.853 billion in 1Q 2016

* Profit attributable to owners of company rose 259.1% to RMB934.1 million in 1Q 2017