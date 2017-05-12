BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Yanlord Land Group Limited
* Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
* Projects are expected to generate a stable rental income and increase asset value for yanlord.
* Through nanjing renyuan investment injected an initial consideration of about rmb5.54 million for a 1% interest in wsl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder